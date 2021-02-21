Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

