Westchester Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.