Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 4.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

