Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.