Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

PAI opened at $15.54 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.