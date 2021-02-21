Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) (TSE:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$2.14. Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1,141,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$280.69 million and a PE ratio of -108.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59.

Western Copper and Gold Co. (WRN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

