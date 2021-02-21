Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

WES stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 971,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

