Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $87.37 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

