Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 55.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.