William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.53). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($12.22) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.68 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.