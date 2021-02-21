Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $140.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 15.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.