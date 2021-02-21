Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Workday posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.49. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.