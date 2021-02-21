Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

