Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $32.96. 9,575,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,982,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 874,241 shares of company stock worth $22,679,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

