Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRAP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $201,705.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

