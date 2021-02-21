Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.