Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $189.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $227.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

