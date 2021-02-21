Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.60, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

