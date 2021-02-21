Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 729 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

