Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

