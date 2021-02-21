Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 928 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

