Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $532.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 108.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $38,980.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for $532.52 or 0.00929562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00501307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00077182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00404445 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

