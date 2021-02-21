Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 344.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 311,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -460.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

