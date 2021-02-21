Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.66

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 11755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

