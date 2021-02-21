Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $83,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.07. 4,121,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,454. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

