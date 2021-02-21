Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,367,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,032,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,804 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

