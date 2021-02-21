Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $22.54 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $3.13 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00078033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.63 or 0.00390765 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.