Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.