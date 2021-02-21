yTSLA Finance Hits One Day Volume of $22,010.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 13% against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $78,469.41 and approximately $22,010.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.74 or 0.00505949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00078624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00399629 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance.

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

