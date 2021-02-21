Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $11.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.67 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.29. 2,038,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

