Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.38 Million

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report sales of $263.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.90 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $305.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 758,499 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $8,521,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $6,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 1,079,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,946. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

