Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.04. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cubic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

