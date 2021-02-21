Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $646.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.40 million and the highest is $661.70 million. Stericycle posted sales of $799.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.17. 293,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

