Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.16). Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 1,090,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

