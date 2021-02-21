Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

