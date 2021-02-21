Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.63. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

ODFL traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $215.64. 634,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

