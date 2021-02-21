Zacks: Analysts Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,459. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

