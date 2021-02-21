Zacks: Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

SYK traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $242.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,407. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

