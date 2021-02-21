Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.91. 1,124,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,386. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

