Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.65 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $419.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $46,381,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

