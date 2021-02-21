Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.46. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,760. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.