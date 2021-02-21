Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $223.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

