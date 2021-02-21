Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

