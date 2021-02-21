Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $2.76 EPS

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $3.03. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

