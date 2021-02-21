Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.32 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

