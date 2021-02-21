Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.23. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

FIS stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,254. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $396,075,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

