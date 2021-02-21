Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $195.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.70 million to $197.50 million. Funko posted sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $616.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $623.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $735.23 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $755.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 319,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

