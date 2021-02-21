Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. General Motors reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 15,354,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,984,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

