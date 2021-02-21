Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $420.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.14 million and the lowest is $414.60 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $15,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.