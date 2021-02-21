Zacks: Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $149.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $898.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.39 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

